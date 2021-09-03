An abandoned kitten is ‘adopted’ by a dog who just had a litter of puppies.

A New York lady has shared beautiful photographs and videos on social media illustrating the growing bond between her beloved pet dog and a stray kitten she discovered after its mother abandoned it.

Brittany Callan of Geneseo is the proud owner of six Dobermans, including Ruby, who is four and a half years old and is currently nursing a litter of six puppies.

However, after Brittany made a stunning discovery while cleaning her aunt’s gutters, the litter has grown to seven.

Callan told This Website that she heard “very loud meowing” coming from behind her sister Nicole’s garage (Nicole lives next door to their mother), so she went to investigate.

She discovered a tiny tortoiseshell kitten there, which she adored.

She left the cat alone since she assumed the cat’s mother was nearby. However, when she returned later that evening to check on the kitten, it was still there and getting chilly.

Callan claims she had an idea while bringing the cat home.

“I figured I’d see if Ruby, my mother Doberman, would take the kitten because she had a litter of pups in August.”

Callan grew raised on a farm and has always had a large number of animals to care for.

It’s clearly rubbed off on Ruby, who, according to Callan, “has always been really lovely with a lot of different baby animals.”

She continues, “We’ve had ducks, chicks, rabbits, and guinea pigs, and Ruby enjoys them like she’s their mom washing them.”

“She used to carry the baby rabbits around the house in her mouth. So I decided to watch how she handled the kitten.”

Ruby “took her in right away,” much to Callan’s joy, and the two have been inseparable ever since, with the kitten, dubbed Ramblin’ Rose, securely ensconced in the litter, as the wonderful photos below illustrate.

