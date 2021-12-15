Amy Schneider’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Statistics vs. Former Champion Matt Amodio’s

Fans are counting down the days until Amy Schneider returns to Jeopardy! for the second and final week of the first Professors Tournament.

The California-based engineering manager has shown to be a strong force on the hit game show, winning 13 times in a row and won $536,400.

Her enthralling run has proven to be the most successful since former champion Matt Amodio’s 38-win streak ended in October, during which he earned a staggering $1,518,601.

Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies recently took to Twitter to compare Schneider’s stats to those of Yale Ph.D. candidate Amodio, with Schneider’s run likely to continue from December 20.

“This is a stat comparison of @Jeopardamy and @AmodioMatt after 13 games,” Davies wrote, tagging the general knowledge experts. It’s fascinating. We’ll be doing a lot more of this @jeopardy, and we’d want to thank some of our fans for their excellent stats work on here and elsewhere.” According to the findings revealed in the tweet, the two have so far run on identical courses, however Schneider, a University of Dayton graduate, presently has the upper hand.

Schneider has an 85 percent success record in runaway games (games in which she enters the final with a significant lead over her opponents), compared to 77 percent for Amodio.

She also has a slight advantage in overall clue accuracy, with 95 percent to Amodio’s 89 percent, but the two are tied in terms of average number of clues successfully answered, with 30 out of 60.

The numbers also include how each of the stars performed at the end of certain rounds of the game, allowing for a comparison of their earnings.

Schneider has averaged $41,262 in winnings per game, while Amodio has averaged $33,092. In their Final Jeopardy rounds, Amodio proved to be the more adventurous of the two, wagering $37,000 to Schneider’s $25,000.

In response to the analogy, Amodio mentioned the Coryat scoring system, which was named after Karl Coryat, a former Jeopardy! contestant who authored an article guiding fans on how to keep track of their scores at home in the 1990s.

"If I could have one stat to best predict future performance, that's it," Amodio wrote.