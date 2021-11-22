Amy Schneider Reveals Who She Wanted to Replace Ken Jennings on ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy! As producers looked for a replacement for Alex Trebek, champion Amy Schneider revealed who she was pulling for to become the new show’s host.

Earlier in 2021, a rotating cast of celebrities auditioned for the job of replacing beloved late host Alex Trebek, who died in November 2020.

Mike Richards, then-executive producer, was eventually revealed as the winner of the coveted post in August, only to resign nine days later amid outcry for inflammatory statements he made on a now-defunct podcast.

With all-time Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik sharing hosting responsibilities for the rest of the year, Schneider has revealed who she was rooting for as a hopeful competitor when she watched the game.

She told The Washington Newsday, “I didn’t actually watch a ton of the guest hosts.” “It seemed pretty strange because everyone was hosting it for the first few of weeks, so seeing someone fresh every time made me feel a little uneasy.” Schneider continued, “I like Levar Burton.” “I said he’d be the next host years ago. But I see he wasn’t as reliable as he and I had thought.” Burton has garnered a lot of fan support and had previously shown interest in succeeding Trebek, however he has subsequently said that he no longer wants the job. He’ll be hosting a new quiz show based on the enduringly popular board game Trivial Pursuit, it was recently reported.

While fans of Jeopardy! wait for an announcement on who will host the show, Schneider has stated that she is satisfied with Jennings and Bialik as hosts.

“I was fairly satisfied with the decision when they stated it was going to be Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for a time.” “I like them both,” she stated.

During Wednesday night’s program, which was hosted by Jennings, engineering manager Schneider of Oakland, California, was seen unseating five-time winner Andrew He as Jeopardy! champion.

The computer science graduate admitted that competing under Jennings (a 74-win Jeopardy! legend) had been a “absolutely” strange experience.

“I believe it turned out to be very wonderful, since the thing about it. This is a condensed version of the information.