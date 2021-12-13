Amy Schneider Reveals the Tattoo She Has to Hide on ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy! Amy Schneider has revealed a large—and extremely personal—tattoo that she had to conceal for her appearances on the popular game show.

While the main Jeopardy! program is on hiatus for two weeks to make way for the spin-off Professors Tournament, the California-based engineering manager has kept her burgeoning Twitter following entertained by posting snippets from her own life.

Schneider also shared a photo of her pet cat, Meep, sitting on her lap—while also displaying the body ink dominating her upper arm while wearing a sleeveless top—after informing her social media fans more about her pre-Jeopardy! existence.

The Ohio native took to Twitter on Thursday to explain the meaning of the tattoo, writing: “Ozma of Oz is the subject of my tattoo. For those unfamiliar, L. Frank Baum penned numerous sequels to The Wizard of Oz, all of which had Princess Ozma as the ruler of Oz. She was the true heir, but a sorceress stole her as a baby and enchanted her to become a boy.” “The magic is eventually lifted, and she is shown to be the lovely princess she has always been,” Schneider continued. “It looked like the ideal image to celebrate my change!” Schneider rose to prominence by defeating five-time champion Andrew He during Trans Awareness Week in November, and she has since qualified for the Tournament of Champions as the first transgender woman.

She now has 13 straight victories under her belt, earning $536,400 in the process.

Schneider said in an interview with The Washington Newsday shortly after winning the show’s new champion that she hated the whole process of choosing appropriate Jeopardy! clothes. Her tattoo couldn’t be seen on camera, therefore it was a difficult task.

“This was definitely something I was worried about going into filming,” she remarked. “Because I nearly only wear dresses, almost none of this is something I would normally wear. However, they requested that we not do so because they do not have a suitable location to hang the mic pack.

"I also don't usually wear long sleeves, but I had a tattoo that had to be covered since they'd have to seek approval from the if it wasn't.