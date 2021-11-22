Amy Schneider reveals she tried for almost a decade to get on ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy! Amy Schneider’s appearance on the show had been a long time coming, as she had attempted to be on it many times for over a decade.

During last Wednesday’s episode of the hit quiz show, the engineering manager from Oakland, California, made history by becoming the new champion during Trans Awareness Week.

Schneider disclosed to The Washington Newsday that her attempts to compete on Jeopardy! extend all the way back to the aughts after winning for the third time on Friday night’s broadcast, bringing her winnings to $110,200.

“I’m not sure how long it’s been since I first applied], but I remember trying out when I was still living in Ohio, and I’ve been in Oakland since 2009, so it’s at least that long.”

Schneider admitted that one of the variables that may have influenced why she was originally unsuccessful in her endeavors was her age “”One is that when you take the first online test, no matter how well you perform, it’s a random chance if they look at you to go any farther,” she explained. That’s one aspect of it.

“The truth is that during the first few years of that, when I was auditioning, I was just another white guy, as far as any of us knew. And there’s even more competition for those Jeopardy! spots!” They’re doing a TV show, so they don’t want everyone to look alike, and I looked a lot like many of the other contestants, which I believe made it a bit more difficult for me at the time. I was never going to give up—I was never going to stop trying!” Her determination to get on the syndicated show paid off, as she is now only two wins away from qualifying for the “Tournament of Champions.” “It’s unusual,” Schneider said of her televised quiz show, which she called “very fantastic” because it took place during Trans Awareness Week. “Three victories isn’t out of the realm of possibility for me, but seeing it happen on television is a strange sensation. It’s very strange.” After winning her first episode, she. This is a condensed version of the information.