Amy Schneider Responds to Sexist Criticism of a Fellow ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant.

Jeopardy! Amy Schneider has defended one of her recent rivals, alleging that she has been the recipient of sexist insults on Twitter.

Schneider was seen competing against Krys Fischer, a former substitute teacher from Mendota Heights, Minnesota, and Pam Schoenberg, a dentist and entrepreneur from South Salem, New York, on Tuesday’s episode of the show.

Schneider took to Twitter the day after fans saw her emerge triumphant from the episode to speak up against misogynistic accusations directed towards Schoenberg, whose competitive streak kept the champ on her toes.

“I know that most of the criticism of Pam was just lighthearted smack talk that we all do about reality show characters we choose to despise,” the engineering manager said, adding that she had “randomly” disliked a reality show competitor herself.

“As a result, the vast majority of you will not be surprised when I state that Pam, the human being (as opposed to ‘Pam’ the Jeopardy character), was a perfectly wonderful person with whom I had pretty pleasant encounters before, during, and after taping our episode,” she continued.

“But I believe it’s important to note that we all know that Pam experienced part of the criticism she did because she’s a woman. I’m not sure how much of it wouldn’t have been directed at a male acting in the same manner, but it’s more than 0%.

“So, for the record, one of my *favorite* aspects of Pam was her competitiveness. Jeopardy is a game show! You can know that every time you see me on that stage, I’m adamant about winning. And the whole point of competition is to compete against other people who are also competitive.

"When it's all said and done, the games I'll remember the most are the ones when I faced the toughest opposition. And yesterday night's game will undoubtedly be included. Pam deserves kudos for showing out to play that day, and I'm grateful for it!"