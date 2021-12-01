Amy Schneider is attempting to break James Holzhauer’s ‘Jeopardy!’ record.

Jeopardy! As her win streak on the quiz show continues, champion Amy Schneider has said that she hopes to break James Holzhauer’s record.

Schneider, an engineering manager, won her tenth game on Tuesday night’s episode of the syndicated show, bringing her total earnings to $380,200 and propelling her into ninth place all-time in regular season play.

And the Ohio native has announced that she wants to beat Holzhauer’s record of $2,462,216 in winnings from 32 consecutive games on Jeopardy! in 2019.

Schneider was asked whether there were any greats from the program whose records she’d like to beat during an interview with Jeopardy! Clue Crew member Jimmy McGuire.

Schneider said, “I suppose I’d like to beat James Holzhauer.” “I think I’ll say he appears to be quite confident.” As a result, I believe it would feel pleasant in some ways.” Holzhauer’s win run puts him behind only current guest presenter Ken Jennings (74) and Matt Amodio (73) in the Jeopardy! hall of fame (38). He is second in regular play cash earnings behind Jennings ($2,520,700).

When it comes to single game winnings, Holzhauer tops the top 10, with a high of $131,127 and a low of $89,229, which is still outstanding.

Holzhauer is still near the top of the table in all-time victories, coming in third with $2,962,216, behind Brad Rutter ($4,938,436) and Jennings ($4,370,700) in Jeopardy! tournaments.

Schneider stated in another Jeopardy! interview that her continuous success on the show was “so surprising.”

“I’m not going to pretend I didn’t think I could perform well,” she remarked, “but this has simply been so much better than I expected.”

It’s also a dream come true for the lifelong Jeopardy! fan, who says, “I grew up watching it because my parents watched it.” So I’ve probably been watching the show for 35 years.

“Because my mother was a college professor, I’ve always been interested in studying, which she instilled in me.” So it was always there in my sweet spot as something I wanted to accomplish because of my upbringing and aptitude.” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/GheUV314BRA?feature=oembed” iframe loading=”lazy” width=”200″ height=”113″ This is a condensed version of the information.