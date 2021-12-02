Amy Schneider hopes that the success of ‘Jeopardy!’ will inspire the ‘Nerdy Little Trans Kid.’

Jeopardy! Amy Schneider, the show’s champion, has voiced her hope that her continued success will serve as an encouragement to young transgender individuals.

During Trans Awareness Week, the California-based engineering manager made her debut on the syndicated quiz program, and she went on to become the first transgender woman to qualify for the Jeopardy! The Champions’ Tournament is a competition for the best players in the world

In an interview with ABC affiliate KGO-TV, the Ohio native said that the trail she’s building has the potential to inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

“Experiencing trans individuals anywhere in society for the first time is really crucial for the youngsters who are seeing it right now,” she said.

“I’m so grateful that I’m showing some nerdy little trans kid somewhere that this is something they, too, could achieve.”

Schneider, who previously told The Washington Newsday that she had attempted for over a decade to get a spot on Jeopardy!, raved about finally realizing her ambition.

“It was quite wonderful just being there, seeing the set, and getting to stand at the podium and hit the little button and all that type of thing—even in just the morning rehearsals,” she told KGO-TV.

Schneider, who considers June 30, 2017 to be the moment she began openly living as her true self after defeating five-time champion Andrew He, turned to Twitter to pay tribute to another contender after defeating five-time champ Andrew He.

Schneider commented, “FYI, I am not the first out trans person to appear on Jeopardy (a few friends have asked).” “There have been a few before, notably Kate Freeman, the first out trans champion on December 16, 20. My gratitude goes out to each and every one of them for blazing the trail!” Schneider emphasized the value of representation with The Washington Newsday shortly after her debut on the show.

She stated, ” “I know that in my life, it’s fantastic to see trans women out there who aren’t the freaks, prostitutes, or other stereotypes that were prevalent only a few years ago.

“So when that evolved, as I was able to view them in different situations—as the human beings that they are—that was quite important to me. So I’m really overjoyed to be able to. This is a condensed version of the information.