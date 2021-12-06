Amy Schneider Discusses How Shakespeare Influenced Her Transgender Identity.

Jeopardy! Amy Schneider has said that her coming out as a transgender woman was prompted by her appearance in a William Shakespeare play.

During a run that has seen her win 13 games and earn $536,400, the California-based engineering manager has made history as the first openly transgender woman to qualify for the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

Schneider turned to Twitter over the weekend to provide her usual post-game analysis, but she also shared a personal narrative about the relationship between famed playwright Shakespeare’s work and her own life.

“Fun fact about my Shakespeare experience: playing Flute in Midsummer [Night’s Dream] was the spark that eventually culminated in my coming out,” she added. Flute is forced to play a woman in a play-within-a-play towards the end, and dressing up as a woman every night seemed shockingly right to me.” During a recent interview with The Washington Newsday, the Ohio native, who celebrates June 30, 2017, as the day she began openly living as her true self, detailed the event in further detail.

“To an extent, there are a lot of different responses you could give to when it started,” she remarked when asked when she first started living as Amy. You could say it was my entire life, or you could say it was this or that period in my life.

“I’d say one pivotal event was when I was playing Francis Flute in a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and I had to play a woman in a play within a play at the end.” ‘Hmmm, this is fascinating!’ I thought as I was compelled to put on a frock every day for the presentation. “In terms of a timeframe,” the University of Dayton graduate continued, “it was kind of the end of 2016 to the beginning of 2017 that I really started to totally change.” Schneider paid honor to another contender before her after defeating five-time champion Andrew He in an episode that aired during Trans Awareness Week.

Schneider remarked on Twitter, “FYI, I am not the first out trans person to appear on Jeopardy (a few friends have asked).” “There have been a few previously, including one,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.