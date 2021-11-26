Amy Schneider Discloses One Thing About Her ‘Jeopardy!’ Win That ‘Sucks’

Jeopardy! With her eighth triumph on the game show televised on Thursday, champion Amy Schneider had a Thanksgiving to remember.

The engineering manager from Oakland, California, dominated the competition once again, bringing her total earnings to $257,800.

Schneider shared a summary of Wednesday’s episode on Twitter hours before her seventh game aired, saying that one part of her accomplishment “sucks.”

To win her sixth title, the Ohio native beat over Dan Brady, a retired market researcher from Edgewood, Kentucky, and Madeline Hornsey, a teacher from Carrollton, Texas, on Wednesday.

Schneider revealed later that day on Twitter, where she has been providing extensive recollections of each episode’s happenings, that sending opponents home isn’t as satisfying as one might think.

“The one thing about Jeopardy that irritates me is that in order for me to win, the other participants must lose,” she wrote.

“As I previously stated, Madeline was a very nice girl, and as a home viewer, I would have delighted to see her go on her own run (no offense to Dan btw). But I don’t want to come up short!” The one thing about Jeopardy that irritates me is that in order for me to win, the other participants must lose. As I previously stated, Madeline was a very pleasant girl, and as a home viewer, I would have delighted to see her go on her own run (no offense to Dan btw). But I don’t want to come up short! — Jeopardamy’s Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) 25 November 2021 Also, you’ll lose. Schneider didn’t on Thursday, defeating Ged Trias, an architect from Rockford, Illinois, and Nancy Edelman, a high school English teacher from Teaneck, New Jersey, by a comfortable margin.

A blog entry on the official Jeopardy! website. “While you were carving the turkey on #Thanksgiving, 7-day champ Amy Schneider was carving up the competition on #Jeopardy!” said a Twitter account, along with a video synopsis of the episode. Amy Schneider, the 7-day champ on #Jeopardy!, was cutting up the competition while you were carving the turkey on #Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/1sqi7wyXuJ — @Jeopardy! 26 November 2021 In a recent interview with The New York Times, This is a condensed version of the information.