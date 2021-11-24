Amy Schneider Breaks Her Family’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Record The winning streak is still going strong.

Amy Schneider has claimed that her winning streak on Jeopardy! has made her a champion in her family as well as in the Jeopardy! studio.

During Tuesday’s episode of the show, the engineering manager from Oakland, California, was seen winning for the fifth time in a row, earning her $170,400 in total earnings and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

However, during Monday night’s episode, the Ohio native disclosed that her three-game winning streak had left her one victory short of breaking the record of someone she knows.

“You’re an impressive Jeopardy! champion, but you’re not yet the Jeopardy! champion in your own family circle?” host Ken Jennings questioned, bringing up the subject.

Schneider said, “Yeah, that’s correct.” “When my brother-in-law was here a few years ago, he won three games.” So I declared at the time, “I’m going to win four!” So that’s where we’re at right now. We’ll see whether I can pull it off.” “Jeopardy! “It’s important to have bragging rights, but this game is about family bragging rights,” remarked Jennings, the all-time Jeopardy! champion with 74 wins.

Schneider’s breadth of knowledge, of course, helped her fight off competitors in her fourth and fifth appearances on the show.

Schneider was thrown into the spotlight last week when she overcame five-day champ Andrew He to become the new winner of Jeopardy!

In a behind-the-scenes interview to commemorate her fifth win, the University of Dayton alumna cited her first appearance on the show as a personal highlight.

When asked to name her favorite Jeopardy! moment, she said, “My favorite moment on Jeopardy!” “I suppose winning that first game…,” Schneider responded. I honestly didn’t think I’d win because I was convinced that the former champion would get ‘Final Jeopardy’ right and beat me.

“So I had that 30 seconds of thinking, ‘Well, this was fun,’ and ‘I had a great time.'” Then to find out I’d won was such a wonderful feeling.” “It actually feels fantastic,” she said of qualifying for the Tournament of Champions. I was desperate to do so because I didn’t want to be done with this.” Schneider stated in a recent interview with The Washington Newsday that she has been attempting to go back on Jeopardy! for more. This is a condensed version of the information.