Amy Schneider Admits to Being ‘Super Nervous’ While Defending Her ‘Jeopardy!’ Title

Amy Schneider, the new Jeopardy! champion, said that she was “very nervous” while defending her title on the show’s second episode, which aired on Thursday.

Schneider ended Andrew He’s five-year winning streak on Wednesday night’s quiz, taking home $31,600 in the process.

Because Jeopardy! tapes five episodes per day, the engineering manager from Oakland, California, had to defend her crown against Bonnie Lapwood and Taylor Mills almost immediately.

Schneider proved that her first victory was no fluke by winning $23,800 in “Final Jeopardy” ahead of her competitors. Mills had $800 and Lapwood had $5,000 in earnings.

Schneider, like the previous game, was the only competitor to correctly guess the history clue, resulting in a $10,000 bonus for her show.

Schneider used her Twitter and Facebook pages after the show aired to offer a detailed analysis of the day’s happenings. “Beating a five-day champion gave me a confidence boost,” she wrote, “but I was still incredibly scared coming into the game.” She admitted to being “worried” at several moments during the game as the other participants pushed her to the test. The final, on the other hand, was “less stressful.” She was in second place coming into the final on Wednesday’s program.

Schneider wrote, “I have to say, Final is a lot less stressful when you can’t be caught lol.” “However, I was fascinated with the possibility of losing a game due to a simple math error, which is partially why I only bet $10,000 when I could have spent a little more.” Plus, I’m a sucker for round numbers!” That said, even if you know it’s the sensible thing to do, it’s a strange feeling to gamble five figures on oneself.” Schneider expressed her gratitude and congratulations to her rivals, saying, “My thanks and congrats to Bonnie and Taylor!” As I previously stated, Taylor was far more competitive than the final score indicated, and Bonnie just couldn’t quite get the buzzer timing right, but she knew what she was doing (and had a very stylish nose ring). “Let’s go!” Schneider’s triumphs are all the more significant because her episodes aired during Trans Awareness Week. This is a condensed version of the information.