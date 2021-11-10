Aminata Diallo’s alleged assault on a teammate has drawn comparisons to Tonya Harding.

Aminata Diallo, a midfielder for Paris St-Germain (PSG), has been arrested in France after an incident on one of her teammates last week.

Diallo’s fellow club player Kheira Hamraoui was assaulted by two masked men on November 4, according to French outlet L’Equipe.

The 31-year-old, who also plays midfield for the squad, was dragged from her car and assaulted with an iron bar on her arms and legs.

In connection with the attack, Diallo was apprehended.

“Versailles Regional Police Service as part of the proceedings opened following an attack on the Club’s players last Thursday evening,” PSG said in a statement on the club’s website.

The following is the rest of the statement: “Paris Saint-Germain condemns the violence in the harshest terms possible.

“The Club has taken all essential precautions to ensure the health, well-being, and safety of its entire women’s team since Thursday evening.

“Paris Saint-Germain is cooperating with the Versailles Police Department to get to the bottom of the situation. The Club is keeping a close eye on the proceedings and will consider what course of action to take.” Diallo’s alleged assault on a fellow athlete has been compared to figure skater Tonya Harding’s infamous attack on competitor Nancy Kerrigan in 1994, which is still remembered as one of the most infamous sporting scandals in history.

Harding’s ex-husband planned the attack, which occurred during the US Figure Skating Championships that year, with the assailant intending to break Kerrigan’s knee and prevent her from competing in the forthcoming Olympics.

Harding went on to win the championships and has maintained her innocence throughout. She did, however, plead guilty to obstructing the prosecution’s investigation into the assault.

I, Tonya, a 2017 dark comedy starring Margot Robbie as Harding, depicts the scandalous events.

As word of Diallo’s alleged attack on Hamraoui spreads, many people are reminded of the nearly three-decade-old Harding incident.

"Tonya Harding, but this time it's a teammate! Unthinkable, "Sarah Spain of ESPN tweeted about it.

Tonya Harding, but this time it's a teammate! Unbelievable. Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) 10 November 2021 "Um, Tonya Harding wants her vibe back……" tweeted sportswriter Flo Lloyd-Hughes.