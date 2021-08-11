Amid the Delta COVID Surge, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Viral Vaccine Message Resurfaces.

On social media, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s advise to anyone who is unsure about obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine has gone viral.

The Terminator star made an impassioned plea to followers on Facebook in January, urging them to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as soon as possible.

The statement was first shared alongside a video of Schwarzenegger getting his first vaccine at a California drive-through facility.

It has recently reappeared after a screenshot of the lengthy post was circulated on Twitter amid increasing vaccine skepticism among some segments of society.

Piers Morgan, scientist Dr. Mike Galsworthy, author Brooke Cain, and Angela Christine Weyand, MD, a clinical assistant professor at Michigan Medicine, were among those who shared Schwarzenegger’s viral message, in which he urged vaccine skeptics to “listen to the professionals.”

The message reads, “I always advise know your talents and listen to the experts.” “Listen to me if you want to understand how to build biceps; I’ve spent my life studying how to achieve the perfect peak and have been dubbed the best bodybuilder of all time. We all have various areas of expertise.

“Dr. Fauci and all of the virologists, epidemiologists, and doctors have spent their entire lives studying diseases and vaccines, so I pay attention to them and urge you to do the same.”

The Predator star took aim at the disinformation being propagated on social media, adding that “watching a few hours of videos” will not make someone more knowledgeable than the country’s finest scientists and doctors.

“It’s simple: you don’t go on YouTube if your house is on fire; you contact the freaking fire service. You don’t check your Facebook group if you’re having a heart attack; you call an ambulance,” he wrote.

“If nine physicians tell you that you have cancer and that you must cure it or die, and one doctor tells you that the cancer will go away, you should believe them. This is a condensed version of the information.