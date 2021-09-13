Amid new cash-for-honors allegations, Prince Charles’ charity is being investigated by a watchdog.

A watchdog is looking into claims of cash-for-honors in Prince Charles’ charitable organization.

The Prince of Wales and charity leader Michael Fawcett were reported to police in the United Kingdom a week ago, but officials have yet to determine whether to open a criminal probe.

Now, Scotland’s charity regulator has opened an investigation into a slew of claims about the Prince’s Foundation’s fundraising methods.

The Sunday Times released a letter written by Charles to Dmitry Leus, a Russian financier who reportedly donated £535,000 ($740,000) to the charity.

According to the Daily Mail, Fawcett’s foundation has contested the figure, claiming that just roughly £100,000 was collected.

The charity’s president is the prince, but trustees are in charge of its day-to-day operations.

“Word has reached me that you have very generously agreed to fund the activities of my Foundation,” the letter said, dated May 18, 2020.

“I can’t express how appreciative I am for your support and encouragement in everything I’m attempting to do.

“Your help comes at such a crucial moment, and I am grateful beyond words.”

“I very much look forward to seeing you when this terrible catastrophe [COVID] passes, and in the meantime, please accept my warmest wishes and deepest thanks,” Charles concluded.

Last year, Charles wrote a letter to Dmitry Leus, which he signed in “black spider” handwriting.

It’s unclear what happened to the £535K gift from Russia.

It looks to be in the hands of hired fixers, a moribund charity, and a Saudi intermediary.

@RoyaNikkhah @DipeshGadher @Pn8gdvsj8j @DipeshGadher @RoyaNikkhah @DipeshGadher @RoyaNikkhah @DipeshGadher @RoyaNikkhah

September 11, 2021 — Gabriel Pogrund (@Gabriel Pogrund)

However, following a statement referring to “wide-ranging concerns,” the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) is expected to expand its investigation beyond the most recent allegations.

Some of the most incendiary allegations to emerge include claims that Fawcett promised to help a Saudi millionaire gain a knighthood and citizenship in exchange for money.

The Mail on Sunday published a letter written by Fawcett to an adviser of Marei Mubarak Mahfouz bin Mahfouz on August 17, 2017.

“In view of His Excellency, Sheikh Marei Mubarak Mahfouz bin Mahfouz’s continued and most recent generosity, I am delighted to affirm to you, in confidence, that we are willing and happy to assist and contribute to the application,” it said. This is a condensed version of the information.