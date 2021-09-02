Amid a Continuing Delta Surge, the White House Holds a COVID Press Briefing.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team will host a press conference on Thursday afternoon, as infection rates in the United States continue to rise as a result of the delta spike. This is the team’s first meeting since August, which was one of the pandemic’s deadliest months in terms of deaths and infections.

According to USA Today, 26,805 Americans died from COVID in August, more than three times the number who died in July. With 4.22 million illnesses reported in August, it was the fourth worst month for infections.

Nearly 211,000 new cases were reported in the United States on Wednesday, continuing a steady rise in cases since the mid-June lows. The current seven-day average of new cases each day is just over 166,000.

According to data from Our World in Data, about 63 percent of the US population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with roughly 53 percent fully vaccinated by September 1.

The briefing will be led by Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci, president’s chief medical advisor, and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeffrey Zients.

The press conference will begin at 3 p.m. ET and will be streamed live here.

