Americans would be relieved of unexpected medical bills if the charge ban takes effect in 2022.

The Associated Press stated that after a new restriction from the Biden administration takes effect in 2022, Americans would experience some respite from “surprise” medical expenditures. Patients will not be faced with large costs from an out-of-network provider after a medical emergency forces them to go to the local emergency department thanks to the new consumer protections.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra stated, “We’re aiming to give consumers a sigh of relief who have been blindsided by billing.”

According to the Associated Press, after the prohibition takes effect on January 1, patients would be banned from seeing high costs if an out-of-network doctor or surgeon assists in a surgery while being treated at a facility within their network.

Meanwhile, under the new system, hospitals, doctors, and insurers will engage in a 30-day negotiation process to resolve payment and fee problems, with an impartial arbitrator stepping in if they can’t reach an agreement.

There’s also a new mechanism for uninsured persons and select self-paying patients to acquire a cost estimate after an emergency surgery.

Surprising medical costs have been a typical occurrence for those with health insurance, which is all the more aggravating because most patients believe they are protected. Doctors and hospitals outside the network of individuals’ health insurance plans racked up charges ranging from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars. A surprise charge is predicted to occur in roughly 1 out of every 5 emergency visits and 1 out of every 6 inpatient hospitalizations.

Despite the fact that many states have laws prohibiting surprise billing, federal action was required to safeguard patients insured by major employer plans, which are controlled on a national level. A bipartisan framework for resolving the issue was spelled out in a 2020 bill signed by then-President Donald Trump, and the Biden administration filled in the details.

The goal was to keep patients and their families out of the financial picture by restricting the amount they may be charged for out-of-network care to a fee based on in-network prices. That amount is deducted from their annual deductible if they are in-network.

The new safeguards are intended to protect:

The new safeguards are intended to protect: