Americans Are ‘Ultra-Processed’ Food Addicts, and It’s Killing Us.

It’s never been more perilous to be significantly overweight. According to some estimates, obese Americans were hospitalized at three times the rate of those without any additional risk factors during the COVID-19 epidemic. Obesity increases the chance of hospitalization sixfold and the risk of death twelvefold when paired with other diet-related health disorders including cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

These figures have increased the stakes in the nation’s diet-related disease epidemic, raising the alarm of politicians and nutrition experts, some of whom are now calling on regulators to rein in food firms. They’re advocating for policies similar to those used to limit cigarette firms’ impact in the 1990s, such as restricting the marketing of particular foods to minors and aggressively discouraging the intake of key ingredients, the most prominent of which is sugar.

The issue here is the rapid expansion of a broad category of food products that are not only processed in the traditional sense to extend shelf life, but are also frequently modified to improve flavor, visual appeal, texture, odor, and digestion speed. These foods are created by breaking down natural foods into their chemical ingredients, then altering and recombining them into new forms that show no relation to anything found in nature. They’ve been changed so drastically that nutritionists have coined the term “ultra-processed.”

Ultra-processed meals are frequently designed to exploit human brain vulnerabilities, particularly the way the brain processes pleasure feelings. Some neuroscientists believe that they often provide a signal to the brain’s reward regions that is so swift and powerful that many individuals find it as addictive as opioids or nicotine.

Since the 1980s, lab-created foods such as chips, hot dogs, enhanced bagels, and American cheese have been a mainstay of the American diet. However, in recent years, the variety of these meals on store shelves and in fast-food restaurants has increased. According to one study, they accounted for 57 percent of the calories consumed by the average American in 2017 and 2018, up from 54 percent in 2001 and 2002.

