‘American Horror Story: Death Valley’ Finale ‘Won’t Let You Down,’ says Neal McDonough.

The second half of American Horror Story Season 10, titled “Death Valley,” will end after only four episodes.

The second part of the season concentrates on extraterrestrial invasions, namely the appearance of extraterrestrials during President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency and their following negotiations with him.

The aliens force the president (Neal McDonough) to sign a pact allowing them to take over Area 51 and abduct American citizens for experimentation and impregnation, which is still in place today.

McDonough spoke to The Washington Newsday about what fans can expect from the finale, which will broadcast on FX on Wednesday, October 20.

When pressed to elaborate on the last episode, the actor remarked, “The ending is quite magnificent and big.”

“I don’t want to go into storylines,” McDonough said, “but let me put it this way: Ryan Murphy’s brilliant intellect will not let you down in the final episode of ‘Death Valley,’ which is a promise.”

In “Death Valley,” McDonough made his American Horror Story debut, and he expressed his sadness at having to say goodbye to a character like Eisenhower.

He exclaimed, “I’m going to miss playing Eisenhower!” “To play that all-American decent guy is a dream come true for me… I enjoyed immersing myself in this role more than I have in most others in a long time since it is the most personal character I’ve portrayed in a long time.” He continued, lavishing praise on the show: “I rarely watch any of my work; I don’t like to see anything unless I have to, such as if it’s a premiere or something, but this was an exception.

“I heard AHS had a big budget, and I knew they could do amazing things with it. The script, [the]brilliance of Ryan and Brad, it’s something you really want to watch…

“I sat down to watch it and was blown away by how well-made the show is; feature films these days, for the most part, pale in comparison to high-end television, and this is high-end television at its best.

