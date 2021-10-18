America is on the verge of a new civil war, according to Steven van Zandt.

Steven van Zandt, a rock hero, believes the United States is “dangerously” near to civil war.

In his new memoir, the singer and actor from The Sopranos discussed his political views and where he believes American politics will go in the future.

“One of the major problems of the coming few years is to admit that white supremacists, militias, and QAnon psychopaths have infiltrated all layers of our forces of order and all branches of our military forces,” the 70-year-old writes in “Crushes and Rejections.”

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia earlier this month, Van Zandt, who is best known for his role as Silvio Dante in the famous HBO drama, expanded on this issue.

“My country is currently in a calamity; it is undergoing the most hazardous situation within it in 160 years, since our civil war.” And we’re dangerously near to another civil war; we’re on the verge of it,” he added. “Right now, it’s a really frustrating position, and if we don’t do something, next year’s elections could lead to an even worse picture.” The former member of the E Street Band revealed that he prefers a Joe Biden presidency and referred to the previous administration as “satanic.” “It’s better than what we had previously, which was a diabolical situation, but it’s not good enough.” Biden is a good guy, but we need a warrior to help us fight this battle right now. We need someone to bring everyone together because the bad guys will not allow us to do so.

“Right now, we have a very weak administration that is allowing the situation to deteriorate in an alarming manner on a daily basis.”

The actor went on to criticize former President Donald Trump for “turning the country upside down,” without identifying him.

“I would never have believed you if you told me a few years ago that a single man could take the United States to the mess we are in now,” he remarked.

"I would never have believed you if you told me a few years ago that a single man could take the United States to the mess we are in now," he remarked.

"A single f***** person has turned the country upside down, dividing and opposing society." And that guy is threatening to run again, which would please the millions of Republicans who voted for him."