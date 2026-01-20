Amazon Coventry Warehouse Faces Scrutiny Amid Tuberculosis Outbreak

Health officials and labor unions are raising alarms over an ongoing tuberculosis (TB) outbreak at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse, after ten employees tested positive for latent TB. The outbreak, first reported in September 2025, has prompted questions regarding the company’s response and its handling of workplace health risks, with both the public and employees expressing concerns about transparency and safety measures.

According to reports from local outlets including CoventryLive and the BBC, the ten workers at Amazon’s BHX4 fulfillment centre on Sayer Drive were diagnosed with non-contagious or latent TB, a form of the disease that does not pose an immediate infection risk to others. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the NHS have since launched an expanded screening programme for staff and increased testing efforts. However, Amazon’s handling of the outbreak has not been without criticism, with workers and unions accusing the company of mishandling the situation.

Workers Call for Immediate Action

While Amazon has assured the public that it is following all safety protocols and working closely with health authorities, employees have expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s internal communication. One anonymous worker stated, “The response felt scripted, focusing more on talking points than on providing clear and compassionate information to staff. Employees have a right to be fully informed, especially when their health is at risk.”

The GMB union, which represents many of the workers at the Coventry site, has called for the temporary closure of the warehouse until stricter infection control measures are implemented. The union has warned that the warehouse could become the epicenter of a broader TB outbreak if immediate action is not taken. “This is not just an isolated incident; it could lead to a mass TB outbreak in the region,” said Amanda Gearing, senior organiser at the GMB. “We need stronger protections and immediate intervention to safeguard workers, visitors, and the community at large.”

Amazon, however, maintains that it has acted quickly and responsibly. A spokesperson for the company emphasized, “Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our team members. We immediately followed NHS and UKHSA guidelines and informed all potentially affected employees. We are also running an expanded screening programme as a precautionary measure.”

As of January 19, 2026, no new cases have been reported, and operations at the warehouse, which employs between 2,000 and 3,000 workers, remain unaffected. Health officials have also sought to reassure the public, with Dr. Roger Gajraj of UKHSA stating that the affected individuals are responding well to treatment and are no longer infectious. “The overall risk remains low,” he said. “TB is fully treatable, and we continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Despite these reassurances, the outbreak has sparked renewed concerns about TB, a disease that, although treatable, continues to present public health challenges. TB remains a significant health threat in crowded environments, such as warehouses and distribution centres. The UKHSA has recently reported a 13% increase in TB cases across England in 2024, which has raised concerns about the resurgence of the disease to pre-pandemic levels. The rise in cases has prompted health experts to stress the importance of vigilance, especially in high-density workplaces.

In response to the outbreak, Coventry MP Taiwo Owatemi has called for Amazon to prioritize worker safety, stating, “Amazon has a clear responsibility to protect its employees. Transparency and clear communication are essential in these situations. Employees must be confident that their health concerns are being addressed with the utmost seriousness.”

As the situation develops, the incident continues to raise broader questions about the responsibilities of large employers in managing workplace health risks. It also serves as a reminder that diseases once thought to be under control can resurface in unexpected places, especially in environments where large numbers of people work in close quarters. With health authorities continuing to monitor the outbreak, all eyes are on Amazon’s next steps and whether the company will implement further measures to safeguard its workforce.