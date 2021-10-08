Amazon and Google have been chastised for supporting anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour’s event.

Some Jewish human rights organizations are pushing for event sponsors Google and Amazon to get out because Muslim political activist Linda Sarsour is set to speak at the next Web Summit.

The Web Summit, billed as the world’s largest tech event, will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 1 to 4, and will feature Sarsour and nearly 500 other speakers. The four-day conference will cover a wide range of topics, including emerging technology, sustainability, and venture capitalism, as well as journalism, advertising, and investing. Siemens, Cisco Systems, the European Commission, and the WebOps platform Pantheon are among the cooperating sponsors, in addition to Google and Amazon.

Sarsour, a Palestinian-American activist who has been accused of uttering anti-Semitic sentiments and has allegedly pushed anti-Israel policies, rose to attention in 2017 as co-chair of the national Women’s March before a controversial resignation. Her support for the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which advocates for boycotts, divestment, and economic sanctions against Israel, is well-known.

She is currently the co-founder of Until Freedom, a “social justice group comprising varied people of color combating systemic and racial injustice,” according to its website.

The Washington Newsday attempted to contact Sarsour for a reaction via her social media outlets and her Until Freedom’s email, but received no response before printing.

Web Summit is a Dublin-based firm that organizes events all around the world. It was founded by Paddy Cosgrave, David Kelly, and Daire Hickey. Actress Amy Poehler (representing her Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls website), Representative Stacey Plaskett (representing the US Virgin Islands), Microsoft President Brad Smith, and Amazon Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels will all speak at this year’s event. Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower who has recently made headlines, has recently joined as a speaker. The sessions will last approximately 20 minutes.

Sarsour’s anticipated appearance, on the other hand, has Jewish and pro-Israel movement leaders fuming.

“That Linda Sarsour, who has made a career out of lying about Israel, vilifying the Jewish people, and attempting to make anti-Semitism politically correct, is expected to speak at the Web Summit raises profound questions about the sponsors’ judgment and agenda,” Jason Isaacson, chief policy and political affairs officer of the American Jewish Committee, told The Washington Newsday.

Sarsour retweeted a message in July. This is a condensed version of the information.