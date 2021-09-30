Amanda Knox wonders if the recent flurry of Britney Spears documentaries is really necessary.

Britney Spears’ battle to reclaim control of her life has been documented in various documentaries, culminating in a major triumph on Wednesday when the singer’s father was removed from her conservatorship. Amanda Knox, on the other hand, wonders if these videos aided Spears or merely exploited her.

On Wednesday, Knox, who was acquitted after being convicted of a murder in Italy, launched a lengthy Twitter thread about the 39-year-old music diva.

“With all these new #BritneySpears films out, I’m wondering if Britney participated in any of them?” it began. Did she give her permission for them? Was it her intention for them to exist? Does anyone give a damn?

“The first two questions have no response. She didn’t take part or give her approval. And, while I’m sure the documentary filmmakers would have appreciated her approval, when she didn’t, they went through with the project nonetheless. Is it all right?”

Framing Britney Spears, released in February by The New York Times, FX, and Hulu, is the most well-known of the Spears documentaries—and possibly the model for the ones that followed.

Controlling Britney Spears, another Hulu film, premiered on Friday. In addition, Netflix has a documentary titled Britney vs. Spears streaming, and CNN has a program titled Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom.

Knox was featured in a Netflix documentary about her roommate Meredith Kercher’s 2007 murder in Perugia and the subsequent legal fights. However, she claims she was invited to take part in the 2016 film in a method that permitted her to utilize her own voice.

She made a comparison to how movies on the “Toxic” singer were made, emphasizing the issue of consent.

With all of these new #BritneySpears documentaries coming out, I’m curious if Britney took part in any of them. Did she give her permission for them? Was it her intention for them to exist? Does anyone give a damn?

/a discussion

September 29, 2021 — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox)

“And it’s one of the main reasons I agreed to be in their film. They had the moral foresight to recognize that the film would have a significant impact on me, and that my consent and involvement were crucial. They determined that making no film was preferable to making one without me,” Knox tweeted.

“Now, it’s problematic in Britney’s case since her own voice and. This is a condensed version of the information.