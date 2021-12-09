Alyssa Scott Pays Tribut to Her and Nick Cannon’s Late Son Zen in a Heartfelt Message.

Alyssa Scott paid a touching homage to her and Nick Cannon’s 5-month-old baby, Zen, just days after his tragic death.

Cannon, 41, was seen fighting back tears on Tuesday’s episode of his eponymous talk show as he revealed that the youngest of his seven children had died after a battle with brain cancer.

“Alyssa was probably the strongest woman I’ve ever seen, because she never had an argument, never got angry… was emotional when she needed to be, but she was always the best parent and continues to be the best mom possible,” the TV personality said of Scott’s strength throughout the tragedy.

Model Scott paid her own homage to her son on Wednesday, sharing a video montage of him in happier times and while he fought illness.

“Oh my sweet Zen,” she captioned the video, which featured Jhené Aiko’s song “Promises” as the music. The ache in my arm from holding you is gradually dissipating. It’s a sobering reminder that you’re not here anymore.

“As I was driving, I noticed that the mirror in the backseat was no longer reflecting your gorgeous face back at me. I hold my breath and cringe when I close a door too loudly, knowing that a faint cry will soon follow. It does not appear. It’s deafeningly quiet.

"We've been in this race together for the past five months. We'd pass the baton from one person to the next. You were the one who kept me going. It would be late at night, and you would smile at me. My body would be flooded with energy, and pure bliss would radiate from within me. We worked as a team and were both committed to seeing it through."