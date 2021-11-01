Alpo Martinez: Who Was He? In Harlem, the drug lord who inspired the song “Paid in Full” was killed.

Alpo Martinez, the drug kingpin who inspired the 2002 film Paid in Full, was shot and killed in Harlem, New York, at the age of 55.

Martinez was killed in the early hours of Sunday, October 31, according to The New York Times, while sitting in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Ram on West 147th Street near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, according to a high-ranking police official. When he arrived at Harlem Hospital Center, he was pronounced dead.

The death is still under investigation, and the assailant’s identity is unknown.

Martinez was the inspiration for Cam’ron’s character Rico in the film. The film chronicled the rise and fall of Harlem gangsters Rico, Ace (based on Azie Faison), and Mitch (based on Rich Porter), as well as their criminal escapades.

Alpo Martinez: Who Was He?

Albert Geddis ‘Alpo’ Martinez, a Harlem native, was a key figure in the distribution of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin in New York City, alongside Azie Faison and Rich Porter.

Martinez began drug dealing as a young teenager in east Harlem, according to LatinTRENDS, and soon rose through the ranks to become one of the city’s most powerful drug traffickers.

Later, he expanded his unlawful network to other locations in the United States, most notably Washington, D.C.

Martinez was apprehended in November 1991, two years after he had been on the run. He was accused with a variety of narcotics charges, as well as a murder plot and 14 counts of murder.

Martinez, who was only 25 at the time, became a government witness, testifying against former gang members, competitors, and associates. He testified against Wayne ‘Silk’ Perry, a known D.C. criminal and Martinez’s former enforcer, in particular.

Perry was eventually sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Martinez confessed to all 14 murders, as well as providing the federal government with the names and details of people of interest. As a result, he was spared the death penalty or the potential of life in prison, instead receiving a 35-year sentence.

After serving his term in ADX Florence, a maximum security prison in Colorado, he was released in 2015. He was placed in the federal witness protection program after his release.

In a prison interview with F.E.D.S. magazine, which was reported in The New York Times, he said: This is a condensed version of the information.