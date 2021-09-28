Almost 200 employees of a hospital system have been fired for refusing to get the COVID vaccine.

Nearly 200 Novant Health staff have been sacked because they have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.

The healthcare company, which is based in North Carolina but has offices in South Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia, revealed plans to begin a mandatory COVID-19 immunization program in July, with a compliance deadline of September 15.

“A required vaccination campaign will ensure that Novant Health’s patients and visitors, as well as our team members, have stronger protection against COVID-19 regardless of where they are in our health system,” the business declared on July 22.

Novant Health, on the other hand, announced on September 21 that 375 of its staff, spread among 15 hospitals, 800 clinics, and hundreds of outpatient facilities, had yet to receive a single vaccine shot.

The corporation stated that they “will have a five-day, unpaid suspension time to comply with the order.”

Nearly 200 of those have now got their first immunization dosage, according to Novant Health.

“Nearly 200 new team members came into compliance last week, bringing Novant Health’s compliance percentage to above 99 percent,” Novant Health told the Winston-Salem Journal. “Only about 200 people were non-compliant.”

The actual number of persons who have had their jobs terminated for non-compliance has not been disclosed, although it surpasses 175.

Employees who have received one dosage of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccination have been given until October 15 to receive their second shot, or face the same fate as the rest of the company.

Employees who have been granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing and use N95 respirators masks or other appropriate PPE and eyewear at work.

The strategy was introduced by Novant Health in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Delta variant and a delay in vaccination uptake across the United States.

The United States (which was one of the first countries to start a mass vaccination campaign) continuously ranked in the top five countries for COVID-19 vaccine uptake until June, according to Our World in Data, which aggregated vaccination data from several national health authorities.

In mid-April, the daily number of COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered in the United States declined dramatically, falling from a pace of. This is a condensed version of the information.