Allen and Davis are among 18 NBA veterans accused of participating in a $4 million health-care scheme.

According to the Associated Press, NBA champions Tony Allen and Glen Davis, as well as 16 other former players, have been charged with cheating the league’s health and welfare benefit plan by filing false claims.

According to the indictment, ex-players participated in the conspiracy from at least 2017 to 2020, submitting bogus claims for reimbursement of medical and dental expenses. The entire amount of false claims was over $3.9 million, with the accused receiving roughly $2.5 million.

Allen, a member of the Boston Celtics’ 2008 championship squad and a six-time All-Defensive team selection, was charged, as did his wife. Davis was also a member of the Celtics’ championship team in 2008.

According to officials, 16 of the individuals had been apprehended by late Thursday morning.

Other suspects include Shannon Brown, Melvin Ely, and Sebastian Telfair.

The league did not respond to a request for comment right away.

According to the indictment, the conspiracy arose after Terrence Williams, a first-round NBA lottery pick in 2009, filed $19,000 in bogus claims for chiropractic therapy to the plan in November 2017. Williams received a $7,672 settlement as a result of the claims.

According to the complaint, he then enlisted the help of other former NBA players to defraud the plan, offering to produce forged bills from a chiropractor and dentist in Southern California, as well as a wellness center in Washington.

According to court documents, at least ten of the ex-players paid Williams $230,000 in kickbacks. A lawyer who has previously defended Williams declined to comment.

What was it like back then? Williams was selected 11th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the New Jersey Nets. He went on to play four seasons as a role player for four different teams: the Nets, Boston, Houston, and Sacramento, averaging 7.1 points per game. In 2013, two days after his 26th birthday, he was dismissed by Boston, and he hasn’t played in the league since.

The ex-players charged, for the most part, had journeyman careers, playing for a variety of teams and never achieving the level of stardom or pay that elite players command.

Telfair was a New York high school star who was highly touted when he got pro, and he spent his NBA career with the.