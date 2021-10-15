Allegations that Bill Cosby sexually assaulted a co-star would be fought ‘vigorously.’

After being faced with a fresh civil complaint, Bill Cosby’s spokeswoman promised that the actor will “vigorously battle” sexual assault charges against him.

Lili Bernard has accused comedian Bill Cosby of sexual abuse, assault, and battery, according to court records filed on Thursday. They met on the set of his popular sitcom The Cosby Show in 1990, when she had a guest-starring role.

Bernard claims Cosby offered to mentor her in order to help her further her career, which led to their alleged encounter at the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where she expected to be introduced to a producer.

Bernard, on the other hand, claims she was drugged and raped by the movie star. She went on to say that he had repeatedly “assaulted, abused, and drugged” her.

She further said that if she alerted law enforcement, he threatened to sue her for defamation and file a police report for false accusation.

Bernard, who is demanding “no less than” $25 million in damages as well as $125 million in punitive penalties, released a statement on Thursday.

“I’ve waited a long time to have my case heard in court, and I’m excited to be heard and hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me,” she added. “I still live with the dread, anguish, and embarrassment every day of my life, despite the fact that it happened a long time ago.” Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s lawyer, went to the star’s Twitter and Instagram accounts to fiercely refute the charges.

He tweeted beneath a photo of himself with the actor, “These look back provisions are unlawful.” “They are blatant violations of an individual’s constitutional rights and deprive that person of their access to due process.” “This is just another attempt to misuse the court system by opening the floodgates for people who have never presented an ounce of evidence, proof, truth, or facts to substantiate their supposed charges,” he continued.

“Mr. Cosby continues to maintain his innocence and will forcefully defend himself against ANY claimed charges leveled against him, and he is willing and able to take this fight all the way to the United States Supreme Court.”

