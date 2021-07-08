All You Need to Know About Disney’s “Encanto” Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

Encanto is the most recent animated picture to hit theaters this year. Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) leads the cast, and the film includes songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton).

When Will ‘Encanto’ Be Released in Theaters?

Encanto has a release date after more than four years of anticipation.

Encanto will be released in theaters on November 24, 2021 in the United States.

Who is the cast of Encanto?

Stephanie Beatriz plays Mirabel, the main character in Encanto, who is portrayed as a typical 15-year-old girl trying to fit in with her magical family.

“Mirabel is a very amusing and lovely character who yearns for something more. He’s also not afraid to stand up for what she believes is right, which is something I like and can connect to,” Beatriz added in the press release.

“I’m Colombian on my father’s side, and I’m ecstatic to be playing this role,” she added.

Wilmer Valderrama of NCIS and Diane Guerrero of Orange Is the New Black will join Beatriz.

Colombian actress Angie Cepeda will also star alongside Rhenzy Feliz from Marvel’s Runaways and Carolina Gaitán from Narcos.

Encanto also features Mara Cecilia Botero, Jessica Darrow, and Mauro Castillo.

What Is the Meaning of ‘Encanto’?

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, a remarkable family who lives in a magnificent house in the Colombian mountains.

The family’s residence is in the bustling town of Encanto, which has endowed each child in the area with a special ability.

All save one of the children, Mirabel, have been given superhuman strength or the capacity to heal.

When the community of Encanto is threatened, Mirabel realizes she may be the only one who can save her home and family.

Carlos Vives, a 17-time Grammy and Latin Grammy winner, singer-songwriter, and actor, performs a new original song called “Colombia, Mi Encanto” in the film.

“This song is a celebration of Colombia’s magical diversity,” Vives, who was born in Santa Marta, Colombia, remarked.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the music will merge with the sights and characters inspired by Colombians’ ‘encanto.’”

