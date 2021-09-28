All We Know So Far About ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot.

Since the release of Season 3 on Netflix in July 2021, Virgin River fans have been on the edge of their seats.

Hope’s (Annette O’Toole) fate, Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) simmering custody struggle, Jack and Mel’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) probable baby, and the ramifications from Brady’s (Benjamin Hollingsworth) incarceration will all be addressed in the fourth season of Virgin River.

Everything you need to know about Virgin River Season 4 may be found on this page.

When Will ‘Virgin River’ Season 4 Be Released?

At this time, no official release date for Virgin River Season 4 has been revealed.

The series is scheduled to follow the same pattern as the first three seasons, with a release date in mid-2022.

Virgin River Season 4 has been in production for quite some time, despite Netflix only recently confirming it.

The Watershed Grill in Brackendale, British Columbia, which acts as Jack’s pub in Virgin River, announced in August that it will be closed from August 30 to September 2 for filming.

Season 4 shooting is set to end on November 30, 2021, according to What’s On Netflix, which could imply the new series could premiere much sooner than planned.

For Virgin River enthusiasts, there’s even more good news. The romance drama was also renewed for a fifth season, although fans will have to wait a long before seeing it.

Who Will Star in Season 4 of ‘Virgin River’?

For Virgin River Season 4, the majority of the main cast is expected to return.

In the next season, Alexandra Breckenridge will reprise her role as Mel Monroe, while Martin Henderson will reprise his role as Jack Sheridan, alongside Colin Lawrence as Preacher Middleton, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, and Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady.

Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, and Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela are also expected to return to Virgin River.

Annette O’Toole’s character Hope McCrea was injured in a catastrophic vehicle accident in the Season 3 finale, so it’s unclear whether she’ll return.

Due to COVID constraints, McCrea was primarily gone from Season 3 of Virgin River, and the pandemic is still running. This is a condensed version of the information.