All We Know So Far About Timothee Chalamet and the Willy Wonka Prequel Film

Timothée Chalamet, an Oscar nominee, will play Willy Wonka, the proprietor of the fantastic Wonka Chocolate Factory created by Roald Dahl.

Chalamet will be following in the footsteps of Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder, who respectively portrayed the famed literary character in 2005 and 1974. Willy Wonka is being portrayed for the third time on the big screen. So far, all of the information concerning Wonka has come from Washington Newsday.

When Will ‘Wonka’ Be Released?

Timothée Chalamet and fans of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory have some sad news. The good news is that Wonka has an official release date, but moviegoers will have to wait a bit longer to see the movie.

Wonka is planned to hit theaters on March 17, 2023, and production is now ongoing, according to Chalamet’s social media sites.

“The suspense is horrible, I hope it will persist,” Chalamet captioned a photo of himself as Willy Wonka on October 10. WONKA.” The remark spoken by Gene Wilder as the first on-screen Willy Wonka in the original 1971 adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory may be familiar to Willy Wonka and Roald Dahl aficionados.

