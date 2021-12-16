All We Know So Far About ‘The Lost City’ Trailer, Release Date, Cast, and Plot.

The Lost City’s first official trailer has arrived, and adventure enthusiasts will want to keep an eye out for it in theaters.

Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe lead a star-studded cast in The Lost City, which finds them at the center of a kidnapping conspiracy in the jungle.

If that wasn’t enough to pique your interest, Brad Pitt also makes a cameo appearance.

The Lost City features everything you need to know about it, including its release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more, according to Washington Newsday.

When Will The Lost City Be Released?

There is some disappointing news for fans of The Lost City.

Although the comedy-adventure picture has an official release date, it is still a long way off.

The Lost City will be released in theaters on March 25, 2022. The good news is that this is a lot sooner than it was supposed to be released.

In October 2021, Paramount Studios revealed that the picture had been renamed The Lost City of D and that the release date had been pushed back almost a month to April 15, 2022.

What is the plot of The Lost City?

The Lost City tells the story of Loretta (Sandra Bullock), an introverted romance novelist who goes on a worldwide book tour with her cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum), who has committed his life to portraying the heroic character of Dash in Loretta’s novel.

During their journey, things go horribly wrong when they become the victims of a kidnapping attempt by eccentric billionaire Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), who leads them deep into the jungle on a quest for riches.

According to the official synopsis: “Alan sets out to rescue her, wanting to show that he can be a hero in real life as well as in her stories. When they’re thrown into an epic jungle adventure, the odd duo will have to work together to survive the elements and discover the ancient treasure before it’s lost for ever.” The Lost City is directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, who are known for the feature films Band of Robbers and Baywatch, and comes from the screenwriter behind Horrible Bosses and Baywatch. This is a condensed version of the information.