All We Know So Far About ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot.

Boba Fett made a triumphant return to the Star Wars universe when he appeared in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

The renowned bounty hunter first debuted in the original trilogy, serving crime lord Jabba the Hutt, and he now takes center stage after recovering his armour from the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Season 2.

Boba Fett is one of the characters from The Mandalorian that have had their own show.

Everything you need to know about the Disney+ spinoff series is right here.

When will The Book of Boba Fett be released?

The series was first foreshadowed in The Mandalorian Season 2’s post-credits scene, which featured Boba Fett and Fennec Shand assuming Jabba the Hutt’s old throne.

The show will begin running weekly on Disney+ on December 29, 2021, and there will be eight episodes in all, according to IMDb.

Who’s in the cast of The Book of Boba Fett?

Temuera Morrison, who initially appeared in the Star Wars prequel trilogy as Jango Fett and genetic clones of himself before going on to play the legendary bounty hunter, will reprise his role as Boba Fett.

He voiced Boba Fett in a number of video games before making his debut appearance onscreen as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian.

Shand, a competent assassin who has foiled the Mandalorian on multiple occasions, is also played by Ming-Na Wen.

Other members of the show’s cast are yet to be confirmed.

What Will Happen in Boba Fett’s Book?

The spin-off series will follow the titular figure as he and Shand traverse the criminal underbelly.

Boba and Shand return to Tatooine to claim Jabba the Hutt’s holdings, with the bounty hunter planning to reign in a totally different way.

He will strive to form an alliance rather than rule with an iron fist in the episode, with Boba and Shand encountering a lot of challenges along the road.

Is a trailer for The Book of Boba Fett available?

Yes, on November 1, a trailer was released, giving fans a closer look at the series and confirming the show’s premiere date.

As well as demonstrating Boba Fett’s attempts. This is a condensed version of the information.