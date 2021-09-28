All We Know So Far About ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot.

Sex/Life was the summer show of 2021, and if you didn’t watch it, you certainly heard about it.

Sex/Life Season 2 has been granted the green light just four months after the first series premiered, and it promises to be bolder than ever. Everything you need to know about Sex/Life Season 2 is available on this page, including the release date, trailer, narrative, and more.

When Will ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2 Be Released?

Season 2 of Sex/Life does not yet have a set premiere date.

The next series will most likely follow the same release schedule as Season 1, which debuted in late May 2021 on Netflix.

As a result, fans may anticipate another summer of love next year.

The show’s renewal is unsurprising, given that the drama was watched by 67 million households in the first four weeks after its May 25 premiere, according to Netflix.

Following The Witcher in second place and Bridgerton in first, Sex/Life has the third-largest audience for the worldwide streaming behemoth.

“Sex/Life has been renewed for Season 2!” Netflix announced on social media.

Netflix noted, “The first season was seen by 67 million homes – and 20 million of us rewound that sequence at least once.”

The scene in question was when Billie’s (Sarah Shahi) husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) saw his opponent Brad’s (Adam Demos) penis in the gym showers, and it caused quite a fuss. Because the moment in Episode 3 caused such a commotion, 20 million people watched it again.

A video of fan reactions and noteworthy highlights from the show accompanied the announcement.

September 27, 2021 — Netflix (@netflix)

“Sex/Life is a dream come true,” said showrunner Stacey Rukeyser in a statement announcing Season 2. It’s not just a lot of fun, but it’s also a lot of satisfaction to make a program about powerful female sexuality that has captivated millions of people.

“It amazes me how many women from all over the world have reached out to me. This is a condensed version of the information.