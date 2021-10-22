All We Know So Far About ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4 Release Date, Cast, and Episodes.

For more than a year, fans of Selling Sunset have been longing for fresh episodes. Finally, the wait is nearly over. The fourth season of the reality show will dive deeper into the personal and business lives of realtors at the Los Angeles-based Oppenheim Group. Selling Sunset Season 4 includes everything you need to know, including the release date, cast, episode count, trailer, and more, according to the Washington Newsday.

When Will ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4 Be Available?

On Wednesday, November 24, Selling Sunset Season 4 will premiere on television.

Fans of the realtor reality show will be pleased to learn that it will be renewed for a fifth season in the near future.

You can watch Selling Sunset Season 4 on Netflix for $8.99 per month if you sign up for a Netflix subscription.

Season 4 of ‘Selling Sunset’ has how many episodes?

The new season, like the previous three, is slated to include eight episodes.

Along the way, fans will get a glimpse into the professional life of the Oppenheim Group’s agents, as well as the magnificent houses they sell (or don’t sell).

As the show covers the private lives of LA’s most prominent real estate salespeople, there will be plenty of personal turmoil.

Season 4 of ‘Selling Sunset’ Will Star Who?

For the fourth season of Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, and the rest of the cast are back.

Along with Stause and Quinn, fans can expect to see twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Heather Rae Young, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Davina Potratz.

Since Season 3 premiered in August 2020, a lot has transpired. Quinn and her husband Christian Richard welcomed their first child, a son, in May of this year.

Stause and Jason Oppenheim—yes, her boss Jason Oppenheim—made their romance public two months later.

Season 4 will also feature Young and her fiancé Tarek El Moussa’s wedding, which will be filled with controversy.

Vander also confirmed that she is pregnant in an Instagram post regarding Season 4 on October 21.

Her post was captioned as follows: "Yes, please!!! We're ecstatic to announce that Season 4 of Selling Sunset will be released on Thanksgiving weekend!!" Prepare for more drama and sultry houses. And, sure, I'm pregnant once more."