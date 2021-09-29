All We Know So Far About ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot.

Daisy Jones & The Six is an award-winning novel about a 1970s rock band that goes on to become one of the world’s biggest groups. Amazon Prime Video gave the green light to a small-screen adaptation mere months after the novel was published in 2019. This website contains all of the information you need about the show, including the premiere date, cast, plot, and more.

When will you be able to watch ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ on Amazon Prime Video?

Daisy Jones & The Six has yet to be given a release date, although filming has begun. This suggests that the show will be available on Amazon Prime Video in late 2021 or early 2022.

On September 28, Sam Claflin, who plays Billy Dunne, shared a photo of the actors on Instagram with the caption: “Day One: And so it begins…

@daisyjonesandthesix @hellosunshine @amazonstudios.” THE SIX (& Daisy Jones) @daisyjonesandthesix @hellosunshine @amazonstudios.”

