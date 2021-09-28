All We Know About PT Anderson’s Film “Licorice Pizza”: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot.

The first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza is now available, giving fans their first look at what he’s been working on since 2017’s Phantom Thread.

According to the trailer, the director’s ninth feature film will be his first out-and-out romance film since Punch-Drunk Love, albeit it is unlikely to be a conventional rom-com, as fans of that film will know.

The ensemble features some huge star power, despite the fact that the two lead cast members are both acting newbies, and the director has already stated that the picture will feature a lot of fresh and upcoming talent.

Here’s all we know about Licorice Pizza’s release date, actors, and plot, as well as everything we learned from the trailer.

When will Licorice Pizza be available?

In the United States, the film will have two releases. The film will have a limited distribution in select cities over Thanksgiving weekend, with the premiere on Friday, November 26.

The film will subsequently be released in theaters across the United States on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25.

Who is in the Licorice Pizza cast?

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, who are both making their screen debuts in Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film, lead the cast.

Both, on the other hand, have a previous connection to the filmmaker. Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s son Cooper Hoffman is 18 years old and has acted in the Anderson films Hard Eight, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, and The Master. Alana Haim, on the other hand, is a member of the band Haim, whose videos Anderson has directed on several times. They play Gary Valentine, a former child star, and Alana Kane, his love interest.

A number of the director’s previous partners are also expected to star. Anderson’s romantic girlfriend, comedian Maya Rudolph, is playing an undisclosed character, as is John C Reilly.

At least two performers are expected to portray real-life characters in the film. Bradley Cooper plays film producer Jon Peters, who was Barbra Streisand's companion for nine years, as he mentions in the teaser. Meanwhile, Benny Safdie, the co-director of Uncut Gems, plays Joel Wachs, a member of the Los Angeles City Council. Wachs is a closeted gay man in the film because it is set in the 1970s and he did not come out publicly.