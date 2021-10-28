All We Know About Julia Garner’s New Drama ‘Inventing Anna’: Its Release Date, Cast, and Plot.

Anna Delvey’s story stunned the world of New York’s elite in 2019 and made an impact on popular culture. Shonda Rhimes, the producer of Bridgerton, is bringing the extraordinary true story to television, with Julia Garner playing the Instagram influencer who scammed New York’s elite, banks, planes, and hotels by posing as a German heiress. The Washington Newsday has all the details on the show, including the premiere date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.

When Will ‘Inventing Anna’ Be Released?

Unfortunately, there is no set date for the publication of Inventing Anna.

The good news is that filming has begun, with Netflix recently releasing first-look photographs from the upcoming miniseries.

The premiere of Inventing Anna is slated for 2022, so there won’t be too much longer to wait.

What is the plot of ‘Inventing Anna’?

The Netflix original film Inventing Anna is based on the true story of Anna Sorokin, a New York City high society thief and scammer. Please be aware that the next lines in this section may contain spoilers.

Sorokin, 30, is a Russian-born German con artist who pretended to be a wealthy German heiress with a $60 million trust fund under the name Anna Delvey between 2013 and 2017.

She conned banks, hotels, airlines, and members of New York City’s elite for over five years.

The series is based on journalist Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine piece “How Anna Delvey Fooled New York’s Party People.”

Delvey/plans Sorokin’s and rise in New York society are followed in this series, as well as her fall from grace when her lies and deception are exposed.

Sorokin was charged with attempted grand larceny, larceny in the second degree, and theft of services many times in 2019.

Sorokin was sentenced to four to twelve years in state prison on May 9, 2019. According to The New York Times, she was fined $24,000 and ordered to pay $199,000 in reparations.

She was released on February 11, 2021, after serving over two years of her sentence.

Who’s in the cast of ‘Inventing Anna’?

In Inventing Anna, Julia Garner (Ozark) takes on the starring character of Anna Delvey/Anna Sorokin.

