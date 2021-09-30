All We Know About ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot As the ABC Show Returns.

Big Sky returns for Season 2 on ABC, with Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) attempting to move on from their near-death experiences last season—but the serial killer who nearly killed them remains on the loose.

Big Sky Season 2 sees some adjustments to the ABC drama. The new series welcomes a number of new cast members, and the plot follows Cassie and Jenny as they go their separate ways—until they meet paths again at a crime scene.

While the new season’s plot will find the duo investigating a new threat, a number of their old foes have returned to cause more havoc—and, as is customary for Big Sky, murder is on the cards for any member of the main cast at any time.

Here’s everything we know about when the next season will premiere, who will join the cast, and what fans can look forward to in the coming episodes.

When Will ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Be Released?

The second season of the ABC series has been rescheduled. Season 1 ran on Tuesdays, but new episodes will show on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT this season.

The Season 2 premiere, titled “Wakey Wakey,” will air in the above hour on Thursday, September 30. On Friday mornings, episodes will be available on Hulu for online viewing.

Who’s in the ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Cast?

Bunbury and Winnick, as well as Brian Geraghty as serial killer Ronald Pergman and Patrick Gallagher as Sheriff Walter Tubb, are all set to return.

Despite the fact that his character Rick Legarski died last year (spoiler for Season 1), John Carroll Lynch is also returning. The specific nature of his return has yet to be revealed, though the show’s creators alluded to the idea that the character has a twin at a Television Critics Association (TCA) event.

Along with these familiar faces, there are a slew of newcomers to Montana. Ren, a new villain played by Janina Gavankar of The Mysteries of Laura, is supposed to be the most prominent of these. Elwood Reid, the showrunner, described her as a “new baddie” who will “bring in more baddies” at the TCA event.

