All-Time Disney Channel Movies with the Highest Ratings

With its original movies, the Disney Channel has not only made stars out of Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Ryan Gosling, and others, but it has also made a stir with its TV shows.

Beginning with Tiger Town in 1983, the channel has produced made-for-TV movies known as Disney Channel Premiere Films.

The channel has produced 110 of these films, which are now known as Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOMs). Some have been more successful than others.

According to Rotten Tomatoes’ collection of reviewers’ reviews, these are the highest rated DCOMs of all time.

Kim’s Possibility (100 percent )

The 2019 live-action film Kim Possible, based on the animated series of the same name, has just six critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, but the Tomatometer has given it a perfect score of 100 percent “Fresh.”

Kim is played by Sadie Stanley, who, with her closest friend Ron, recruits new student Athena and sends her on a quest to halt the wicked Dr. Drakken’s plot.

The Movie Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension (100 percent )

Another DCOM with a perfect score is this spin-off of the TV show Phineas and Ferb.

The debut, which aired in 2011, drew 7.6 million people, making it one of the highest-rated animated shows on cable in over three years.

As Phineas and Ferb go into an other universe, Vincent Martella and Thomas Brodie-Sangster reprise their roles as Phineas and Ferb.

Contingents (90 percent )

Descendants is the narrative of the children of iconic Disney villains Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella de Vil, directed and choreographed by Kenny Ortega.

Mal (Dove Cameron), Carlos (Cameron Boyce), Jay (Booboo Stewart), and Evie (Sofia Carson) try to steal the Fairy Godmother’s wand in order to release their parents.

Descendants was released in 2015 to a 6.6 million audience and spawned two sequels.

Teen Beach Film (86 percent )

Teen Beach Movie is the only DCOM that was released in 2013, and it follows two teenagers as they are lured into a beach party movie called Wet Side Story.

The musical comedy was a hit with audiences, earning a sequel and a third-place finish on the Billboard charts for its soundtrack.

Babysitting Adventures (86 percent )

This remake of the same-named 1987 film was the Disney Channel’s 100th original film.

Sabrina Carpenter and Sofia Carsons are two of the cast members. This is a condensed version of the information.