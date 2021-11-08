All the Villains in ‘No Way Home’ are featured in a new Spider-Man poster.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in December, and fans are eagerly anticipating the adversaries that their hero will face.

Some of these villains have previously been teased in trailers, and a new poster has made some definite clues as to who they could be.

This poster, on the other hand, has sparked some fascinating fan speculations about the villains who may be making their appearance, which would be quite exciting.

The multiverse is shattered wide open by Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange, as the multiverse is shattered wide open by Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The Washington Newsday dissects all of the villains mentioned in the Spider-Man: No Way Home poster, as well as the rumors that surround them.

Octopus Doctor

Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) has already made an appearance in the trailer, so his participation is expected.

Spidey sits above the destruction left by his foes in the poster, with Doc Ock’s massive mechanical arms moving around him.

Green Goblin is a fictional character.

A pumpkin explosion and an evil cackle have already been heard in the trailers, which can only mean one thing: the Green Goblin is returning.

This is corroborated in the image, which shows a little man zooming across the skies in his hovercraft, seemingly preparing to kill Spider-Man.

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin is heard laughing in the teaser, and the image on the poster resembles this rendition of the evil.

Electro

Jamie Foxx’s participation in the film has already been established, as he first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 as the villain Electro.

In the poster, Electro’s lightning bolt can be seen streaking through the sky, possibly confirming his involvement in the film once more.

Sandman

Though the Green Goblin was the iconic enemy of Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man trilogy, a new foe appeared in the third installment: Sandman.

Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church, was desperately trying to save his daughter, but ended up turning to crime and villainy in the process.

On the ad, sand particles appear with Electro’s lightning, implying that he could be one among the villains slated to return.

The nefarious Sinister Six

This quartet has sparked speculation regarding The Sinister Six. This is a condensed version of the information.