All the songs from the ‘Mixtape’ movie soundtrack from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

With a title like Mixtape, it’s no wonder that the Netflix film has a fantastic soundtrack.

This coming-of-age comedic drama takes place in the late 1990s and features iconic rock songs from the 1970s. In Mixtape, Julie Bowen stars alongside a bright youthful cast as they discover music from previous generations.

Although eight songs from the film’s namesake mixtape are featured and examined, the soundtrack as a whole is full of well-known tunes.

Mixtape contains all of the tracks on the cassette.

The story of Mixtape follows Beverly Moody, who discovers a mixtape recorded by her late parents called “Love Riot” and seeks to learn more about them. She sets out to learn more about her mother and father through each song on the tape.

“Getting Nowhere Fast” by Girls at Our Best is one of the tracks on the mixtape’s title track.

The Blue Hearts’ “Linda Linda”

The Kinks’ “Better Things”

Iggy & The Stooges’ “I Got a Right”

The Quick’s “Teacher’s Pet”

Roxy Music’s “More Than This”

The Wes Kelley Band’s “Crash Right Through It”

mxmtoon & Dylan Chenfield’s “The Wrong Song”

The first five songs are mentioned on the tape from the start, but Beverly and her pals must find out the other three songs while watching the movie.

They learn that song six is Roxy Music’s “More Than This” from reading diaries.

The fictional band The Wes Kelley Band sings “Crash Right Through It” in song number seven, which is an original track recorded for the film. Joel P. West wrote it, and actor Jackson Rathbone starred in it. Rathbone, who plays Edward Cullen in Twilight, is also a musician who is a member of the funk rock band 100 Monkeys.

Finally, “The Wrong Song” is an original song written by mcmtoon and Dylan Chenfield for the film. Amy Wadge, who has written scores of songs for artists such as Ed Sheeran, James Blunt, Keith Urban, Kylie Minogue, and John Legend, wrote the film’s essential track.

On the soundtrack, there are a few more tracks.

With the exception of one, Mixtape is set in 1999, hence the most of the songs heard on the soundtrack or in the background of scenes are from that time period or before. This is a condensed version of the information.