All the Songs Billie Eilish Performs in the Disney+ Special ‘Happier Than Ever’ Setlist

Billie Eilish’s new concert video, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, is a Grammy-winning artist’s new performance film. The 65-minute film follows Eilish as she performs every song from her second studio album from start to finish at the renowned Hollywood Bowl. Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS wrote and performed all of the songs that were performed during Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which can be found on this website.

As You Grow Older

The first tune on Billie Eilish’s album, Happier Than Ever: A Lover Letter to Los Angeles, was “Getting Older.”

Eilish sings on the pressures of fame, as well as her appreciation and love for her achievements, in the album’s vulnerable opening tune.

In “Getting Older,” she also discusses trauma and abuse. “To be honest, I only wish the word I promised / Would depend on what I’m given” (not on his permission) / (Wasn’t my decision) to be mistreated, she sings.

She sings, “For everybody asking, I guarantee I’ll be alright.” “I’ve been through some trauma / Did things I didn’t want to / Was too terrified to tell you / But now I believe it’s time.”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Eilish discussed the process of writing “Getting Older” and its meaning.

She stated that she wanted her listeners to “know everything about my life in some way,” but she refused to elaborate on the song’s significance.

“I have encountered some things that I have never spoken about, and I don’t want to…,” she continued.

I don’t want to f*****g bring it up.

“I don’t want to tell anyone, much less the entire internet,” she says. It’s humiliating to go through things like that. It’s why many women and men, particularly women, don’t tell anyone when they’re going through it.

“At the same time, even if I haven’t done much to support [the #MeToo movement], it’s critical that young women understand that it can happen to anyone. It’s really a case of getting taken advantage of.”

I didn’t make any changes to my phone number.

Billie sings on a prior love in “I Didn’t Change My Number.” Shark, her bulldog, barks are also sampled on the track.

Eilish mentions her manager in the song. This is a condensed version of the information.