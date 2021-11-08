All the Singers Who Made It to the Live Shows Lineup in Fall 2021 on ‘The Voice’ Season 21

The Voice is back for another season, and with it comes another year of live performances. Season 21 is down to its final 20, who will compete on the live show stage in November after a lot of coach banter and tough decisions.

…But, as usual, there’s a catch. If they can win a fan vote that gives them a chance to join the top 13, one previously eliminated contestant will return as the Voice Comeback.

Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend have already decided, but now it’s up to the public to decide. Here’s who’ll be performing in the NBC show’s live show for the fall 2021 season—and who fans can vote for as the winner.

Season 21 of ‘The Voice’: Who Made It to the Live Shows?

Team Kelly Clarkson is an American singer-songwriter. Girl Named Tom is a Pettisville, Ohio-based trio with ages ranging from 20 to 26. Gymani, a Georgia native, is 23 years old. Hailey Mia, 13, from Clifton, New Jersey (taken from Ariana Grande). Katie Rae, a Sacramento, California native, is 35 years old. Jeremy Rosado is a 29-year-old man from Tampa, Florida. Team John Legend is an American singer and songwriter. Samuel Harness, a 26-year-old Fort Wayne resident, Jershika Maple (Kelly Clarkson) is a 24-year-old Killeen, Texas woman. Shadale, a Douglasville, Georgia native, is 29 years old. Joshua Vacanti, a 28-year-old Lockport, New York resident, David Vogel, 23, of Valhalla, New York (taken from Ariana Grande). Team Ariana Grande is an American singer and songwriter. Newtown, Connecticut residents Jim (57) and Sasha Allen (19) Bella DeNapoli, 22, of West Islip, New York, was saved from elimination by her coach. Holly Forbes, 30, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky (taken from Kelly Clarkson) Ryleigh Plank, a 20-year-old Florida native, Raquel Trinidad is a 23-year-old woman from Tampa, Florida. Team Blake Shelton is a country music singer. Peedy Chavis, a 19-year-old Lawrenceville, Georgia resident, Libianca is a 20-year-old woman from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wendy Moten, a resident of Memphis, Tennessee, is 56 years old. Lana Scott, 28, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was saved from elimination by her coach. Paris Winningham (John Legend) is a 32-year-old woman from Jacksonville, Florida. What Is the Voice’s Resurrection? A new twist on The Voice Fall 2021 allows one contestant one more chance to make it into the top 13.

Each coach has nominated one of their competitors, but there can only be one winner, determined by who receives the most tweets and retweets on a The Voice Twitter post. The winner will next compete in the Live Playoffs Wildcard on Tuesday, November 9, for a chance to advance to the next round. This is a condensed version of the information.