All the Signs That Bond Villain Safin, played by Rami Malek, Is Actually Dr. No.

Dr. No, a recluse member of the secret organization S.P.E.C.T.R.E. who inflicted havoc on humans with his diabolical plots, was the first James Bond villain in the film franchise.

More members of the organization have emerged over time, most recently in the 2015 film Spectre, which included the most recent iteration of Ernst Blofeld (played by Christoph Waltz).

Given that Blofeld has been resurrected, it’s very likely that Dr. No, who hasn’t been seen since the first film, may be resurrected as well.

It’s possible that the 25th film will be the ideal time to reintroduce the character, perhaps with a new backstory, as was the case with Blofeld.

Fans have gone crazy over the possibility that Safin (Rami Malek) is the new Dr. No, analyzing all the probable evidence that point to his true identity.

Despite this, Cary Joji Fukunaga, the filmmaker, has dismissed the concept, telling SFX magazine, “Everyone believes it’s so easy to make these tentpole pictures, that it’s all formulaic and you just plug-and-play and people will turn up for the movie.” In fact, if you want to make a fantastic picture, you must take it seriously and give it a lot of consideration.

“It takes a lot of smart people to make these movies, and it also takes a lot of brilliant people to make these characters that will hopefully last. This is a brand-new antagonist. He isn’t Dr. No, as some have speculated. Hopefully, he’ll be one of those who sticks around.”

However, Waltz already stated that he was not portraying Blofeld before the bombshell was delivered, so this could be another false herring.

In any case, the theory will not die and remains popular among fans. This website deconstructs everything from trailer hints to interview hints that suggest Safin is a new version of Dr. No, if not a complete reimagining of the character.

Both have a secret hideaway.

Most Bond villains have underground laboratories or mountain hideaways packed with loyalists willing to lay down their lives for their lord.

The No Time to Die team took it a step further for Safin, creating a fictional island hideaway based on the Faroe Islands.

