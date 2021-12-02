All the Queens in the Paramount+ Show’s ‘Queen of the Universe’ Contestants

The international drag-singing competition Queen of the Universe is finally arrived, after nearly ten months of anticipation. The series, which was created by RuPaul, is now available to view exclusively on Paramount+.

Graham Norton, an Irish TV presenter and comedian who is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will host the competition, which will be judged by Leona Lewis, Michelle Visage, Trixie Mattel, and Vanessa Williams. The winner will get a $250,000 cash prize as well as the title of Queen of the Universe.

Imagine Eurovision meets Drag Race All Stars, and The Washington Newsday has all the details on the Queens competing in Queen of the Universe.

Ada Fox, 36, is a drag queen from San Antonio, Texas, in the United States.

Ada has already appeared on American Idol and is no stranger to singing in front of a live audience and judges.

Let's get this party started, y'all! Meet @AdaVox from San Antonio, Texas!

Aria B. Cassadine, Miss Gay Black America 2018, hopes to add Queen of the Universe to her list of accomplishments.

It's Atlanta's own @ariabcassadine, the ABC of drag! Denmark's Betty Bitschlap Betty Bitschlap, the Danish Queen, is no stranger to the main stage, having performed in drag as part of her day job.

Are you up for it, Betty? @BettyBistchlap is representing Denmark! Valentino, Chyenne — United States

Chy’enne Valentino is a one-woman show. Chy’enne is not only a talented singer, but she also has her own bakery, Pound Your Cakes.

Chy’enne competed in both Miss Continental Plus and American Idol in 2018.

Meet the AMAZING @ChyValentino, a Chicago native!