All the Performers Coming to BET This Year at the Soul Train Awards 2021

The Soul Train Awards are back for its 34th edition, which will live on BET, BET Her, MTV2, and VH1 on November 28 at 8 p.m. ET / PT. We’re also celebrating 50 years of Soul Train this year, with an event at Harlem’s renowned Apollo Theater.

BET has an entire night of entertainment planned to commemorate the occasion. First, there will be the awards ceremony, which will feature performances by Maxwell, Ashanti, and Bruno Mars, among others.

The ceremony will also bring back the Soul Cypher freestyle as part of the awards, which will pay tribute to Aaliyah on the 20th anniversary of her death.

After the awards (presented by Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold), the party continues with DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, which has put together one of its best lineups yet.

Who Will Perform at the 2021 Soul Train Awards?

The following artists will perform on the telecast:

Maxwell (who will receive the Legend Award this year)

This year’s Lady Soul honoree is Ashanti.

Sonic Silk (aka Bruno Mars and and Anderson .Paak)

Ari Lennox is an American singer and songwriter.

Bridges, Leon

Daye was fortunate.

Summer Walker is a character in the film Summer Walker

Fred Hammond is a musician from the United States.

Elhae is a character in the game Elhae (BET Amplified Stage)

Arrrzz (BET Amplified Stage)

Ciara and Russell Wilson, Marley Dias, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, El Debarge, Jazmine Sullivan, Mack Wilds, Normani, Devale Ellis, Crystal Hayslett, Parker McKenna Posey, Paula Patton, Hosea Chanchez, and Wendy Raquel Robinson are among those who will attend the honors.

Who Will Take Part in the Soul Cypher in 2021?

Since its inception in 2015 by former host Erykah Badu, the Soul Cypher has been a Soul Train Awards institution. A group of musicians participate in a freestyle event where they perform over a beat.

The beat for this year is Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat,” which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

The following people will take part in the Soul Cypher: D

Nice, Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Koryn Hawthorne, Elle Varner, and Tone Stith are among the artists included.

Who Will Play in DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Soul Train Edition?

The Soul Train Awards will be followed by a special episode of DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic, which will commemorate a year of the event as well as 50 years of Soul Train.

Cassidy has gathered 20 R&B and hip hop legends for this special edition, including some. This is a condensed version of the information.