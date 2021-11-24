All the New Netflix, Amazon, and Other TV Shows This Thanksgiving, I’m going to try something new.

Thanksgiving is almost approaching, and for many families, that means football and food. However, there is always plenty of time to kill in between classes and football games.

On November 24, 25, and 26, the major streaming services are attempting to entice you to spend that time on their platforms by presenting some of their most popular series.

Jeremy Renner’s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of the attractions of Disney+’s latest Marvel drama Hawkeye. Another season of Selling Sunset, Kevin Hart’s True Story, and another season of the funny Saved By the Bell revival are also available to stream in time for a Thanksgiving binge.

This weekend, here’s what you can anticipate from streaming services.

Every TV Show Will Be Available on Streaming Services This Weekend of Thanksgiving The 24th of November Selling Sunset: Two new agents join Chrishell, Christine, and the rest of the Oppenheim Group in Season 4 of the real estate reality show. (Netflix) True Story: In this new drama co-starring Wesley Snipes, Kevin Hart continues his Netflix-backed effort to become a serious leading man. (Netflix) Hanna: Season 3 will conclude the story of a young girl who is being pursued by the CIA. (Video courtesy of Amazon Prime Video) Do, Re, and Mi are three words that start with the letter D. Merry Nestivus Holiday Special: A holiday special for the musical adventure of three birds. (Video courtesy of Amazon Prime Video) Hawkeye: The first two episodes of Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s Marvel series. (Disney+) Season 5 of the kid’s superhero show PJ Masks. (Disney+) Season 4 of the Life Below Zero spin-off, Port Protection Alaska. (Disney+) Season 4 of Disney’s animated dog series Puppy Dog Pals. (Disney+) Season 2 of Disney’s behind-the-scenes animal park documentary, Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa. (Disney+) Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky is a new How to Train Your Dragon spin-off for younger audiences. (Peacock) Season 2 of the fast-paced comic revival of the famous ’90s show Saved by the Bell. (Peacock) The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles is the most recent installment in the series that reunites former Real World contestants after decades apart. (Paramount+) The fifth and final season of the adult animated comedy F Is For Family premieres on November 25. (Netflix)Super Crooks: Netflix previously collaborated with Mark Millar on Jupiter’s Legacy, and now they’re back with an anime series about a group of. This is a condensed version of the information.