All the New Cast Members for Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return to Apple TV+ on Friday with some new cast members (September 17, 2021).

Season 1 ended in a bang in 2019, but the current season, which was initially postponed and then revised because to COVID-19, has now returned to our screens.

Aniston, Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nstor Carbonell, Steve Carell, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry all return as series regulars, but there are a slew of new faces to keep an eye on.

All of the new characters from Season 2 of The Morning Show on Apple TV+ are listed below.

Laura Peterson – Julianna Margulies

Margulies joins the cast as a tough-talking journalist who, as shown in the trailers, fights toe-to-toe with Aniston’s Alex in an interview.

Margulies told This website that she built her role on a mix of Diane Sawyer, Rachel Maddow, and Christiane Amanpour ahead of her Season 2 appearance.

“The showrunner Kerry Ehrin gave me this 20-year history before you met Laura Peterson, which is quite rare,” she explained. When you’re playing on TV, you’re normally thrown into the fire and told, “This is the role, and this is where you’re going,” but she told me, “This is where I came from, not where you’re going,” and that was incredible.”

Eric Nomani – Hasan Minhaj

By stepping in as Bradley’s (Witherspoon) new co-host on The Morning Show, comedian Minhaj puts his past real-world experience as host of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj to good use.

Cybil Richards – Holland Taylor

Holland Taylor, a stage and movie star, joins the cast of The Morning Show as the ruthless chairperson of the UBA board of directors. Cybil reads the riot act to Cory in an early Season 2 teaser clip for his role in Alex’s exposes of UBA’s cover-ups.

Paola Lambruschini – Valeria Golino

Golino (Hot Shots!) joins the group as an enigmatic documentary filmmaker who develops a strong attachment to one of UBA’s former employees.

Stella Bak – Greta Lee

Lee (Russian Doll) joins the cast as the new President of News, the youngest and only female in the position.