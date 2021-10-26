All the Movies Coming Out This Festive Season on the Hallmark Countdown to Christmas 2021 Line-Up

Every year, Hallmark celebrates the holiday season by releasing new festive films for viewers to enjoy. The Yuletide season may finally begin in 2021, thanks to the release of 26 fresh new films.

Starting on October 22, these films will be part of three different movie options, with a new film premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday across all Hallmark channels.

On Friday nights, the Hallmark Channel will premiere one of the new Countdown to Christmas movies, before the Miracles of Christmas series premieres throughout the weekend on Hallmark’s Movies and Mysteries channel.

Here’s a list of all the Hallmark Channel’s upcoming Christmas movies.

Christmas Movies on Hallmark Channel

The following is a list of new Hallmark Channel movies that will be released during the Christmas season, along with their premiere dates.

You, Me, and the Christmas Trees airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on October 22nd.

Boyfriends from the Past airs on October 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The Santa Stakeout airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on October 24.

Christmas in Harmony airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on October 29.

Christmas at Coyote Creek – October 30th, 8 p.m. ET/PT

Christmas Sail is set to air on October 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Gingerbread Miracle airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on November 5th.

